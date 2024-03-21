America's Hidden Surrogacy, Tom Isern, Dave Thompson and Matt Olien
Super Sperm Donors - America's Underground Surrogacy Movement: Author Explains Her Journey. The family planning revolution has a new chapter and journalist Valerie Bauman is both documenting it and participating in it. She and others pursuing alternatives say they're frustrated with fertility clinics because of the cost, what they call the discriminatory nature of the system and the lack of insurance coverage. Bauman explains how she met her sperm donor and why others like her say it makes sense for them. Hosts Mark Masselli and Margaret Flinter interview Bauman about her upcoming book "Inconceivable: Super Sperm Donors, Off-the-Grid Insemination, and Unconventional Family Planning.
Harvest Public Media - PFAS - Applying organic waste like manure to farmland has been going on for centuries. And biosolids follow the same logic -- they're a type of treated sewage from wastewater plants that make a nutrient-rich fertilizer. But a group of toxic "forever chemicals" known as PFAS are slipping through the cracks and could be inadvertently contaminating millions of acres of farmland. As Harvest Public Media contributor Teresa Homsi explains, few states are regularly testing for PFAS in their biosolids.
Tom Isern - The Pilots of Our Race - In "The Pilots of Our Race," Tom Isern explores the legacy of the speculators who founded the anticipation town of Hoskins in McIntosh County in the 1880s, highlighting their complex identities as acquisitive capitalists and emblematic Americans destined for historical remembrance. Seth D. McNeal, one of Hoskins' founders, embodies this spirit through his patriotic poetry, capturing the transformative claim of settlers on the land and their envisioned enduring legacy, despite the problematic aspects of their narratives and the eventual fading of their immediate achievements.
News Director Dave Thompson talks about his newsletter and reviews the news
Matt Olien reviews the movie "One Life."
Personal Journey: Valerie Bauman shares her personal journey toward becoming a single mother by choice during the pandemic, highlighting her exploration beyond sperm banks to find a donor, emphasizing the desire for her child to have potential contact with the donor and half-siblings.
- Freelance Sperm Donation: Bauman uncovers the "wild west" of freelance sperm donation through online platforms, discussing the risks and the potential to find decent donors outside the sperm bank system, offering a more personalized and potentially ethical approach to donor conception.
- Regulatory Gray Areas: She discusses the regulatory complexities and gray areas in sperm donation, including an FDA enforcement action against a donor, illustrating the challenges in navigating the legal landscape of assisted reproduction.
- Cost and Discrimination: Bauman touches on the financial barriers and discrimination within the fertility industry, noting the high costs of procedures and the biases against single women and LGBTQ+ individuals, which limits access to family planning resources.
- Ethical and Legal Considerations: The interview delves into ethical considerations surrounding donor anonymity and the lack of legal or regulatory requirements for disclosing genetic or health information by donors in the freelance sperm donation world, raising questions about the responsibilities and protections for all parties involved.