America's Hidden Surrogacy, Tom Isern, Dave Thompson and Matt Olien

Super Sperm Donors - America's Underground Surrogacy Movement: Author Explains Her Journey. The family planning revolution has a new chapter and journalist Valerie Bauman is both documenting it and participating in it. She and others pursuing alternatives say they're frustrated with fertility clinics because of the cost, what they call the discriminatory nature of the system and the lack of insurance coverage. Bauman explains how she met her sperm donor and why others like her say it makes sense for them. Hosts Mark Masselli and Margaret Flinter interview Bauman about her upcoming book "Inconceivable: Super Sperm Donors, Off-the-Grid Insemination, and Unconventional Family Planning.

Harvest Public Media - PFAS - Applying organic waste like manure to farmland has been going on for centuries. And biosolids follow the same logic -- they're a type of treated sewage from wastewater plants that make a nutrient-rich fertilizer. But a group of toxic "forever chemicals" known as PFAS are slipping through the cracks and could be inadvertently contaminating millions of acres of farmland. As Harvest Public Media contributor Teresa Homsi explains, few states are regularly testing for PFAS in their biosolids.

Tom Isern - The Pilots of Our Race - In "The Pilots of Our Race," Tom Isern explores the legacy of the speculators who founded the anticipation town of Hoskins in McIntosh County in the 1880s, highlighting their complex identities as acquisitive capitalists and emblematic Americans destined for historical remembrance. Seth D. McNeal, one of Hoskins' founders, embodies this spirit through his patriotic poetry, capturing the transformative claim of settlers on the land and their envisioned enduring legacy, despite the problematic aspects of their narratives and the eventual fading of their immediate achievements.

