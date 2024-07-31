ND Supreme Court Chief Justice Jon Jensen; New York Kammermusiker; Street Fairs

Today's Segments

ND Supreme Court Chief Justice Jon J. Jensen

Chief Justice Jon J. Jensen discusses the independence and impartiality of North Dakota's judicial system. He highlights the thorough judicial conduct code, enforced by a judicial conduct commission, which ensures judges adhere to strict ethical standards. The commission operates independently from the court system but can have its decisions appealed to the North Dakota Supreme Court. Jensen outlines measures protecting judges from political influence, including rules on ex parte communications and nonpartisan elections. He emphasizes the judiciary's commitment to public access and education, illustrated by frequent court sessions held in various locations, including schools. Addressing concerns about judicial bias and public perception, he points to the low number of appeals and high affirmation rate as evidence of fairness in the system. Jensen expresses concerns about the influence of money in judicial elections and the challenge of maintaining judicial positions due to North Dakota's small population. He also discusses the importance of technology in improving court efficiency and outlines priorities for the future, including uniformity in municipal courts and solutions for guardianship issues.

Rick Gion - Prairie Plates

Rick tells us what his favorite foods are at North Dakota Street Fairs.

New York Kammermusiker, Ilonna Pederson

The New York Kammermusiker is returning to North Dakota for the group’s seventeenth annual Winds of Change Concert series. Founded in 1969 by ND native, Ilonna Pederson, this non-profit organization seeks to reintroduce the instruments and the music of the double-reed band to modern audiences. The group prepares modern scores from long-neglected musical manuscripts that they discover during their extensive research. The small double-reed chamber music ensemble is returning to North Dakota and Minnesota. Here is there 2024 Schedule:

Monday, August 5 in Lisbon at 10:30am.

FREE Admission

Monday, August 5, 2024, 5:00p.m.

Preview with Mini Concert

BLU BAR at the Radisson BLU

201 5th Street North

Fargo, North Dakota

Free Admission

Tuesday, August 6, 2024, 7:00p.m.

Sons of Norway

722 2nd Ave N

Fargo, North Dakota

Free Admission

Wednesday, August 7, 2024, 6:00p.m.

Hawley Senior Living

923 5 th Street

Hawley, Minnesota

Free Admission

Thursday, August 8, 2024, 2:00pm

Detroit Lakes Public Library

1000 Washington Avenue

Detroit Lakes, Minnesota

Free Admission

Friday, August 9, 2024, 2:00p.m.

Jamestown - Ave Maria

501 19th St NE

Jamestown, North Dakota

Free Concert

Friday, August 9, 2024, 5:00p.m.

1883 Stutsman County Historic Site

504 3 rd Avenue SE

Jamestown, North Dakota

Free admission

Saturday, August 10, 2024, 1:00p.m.

TAL, the Orangutan 7 th Annual Concert with NYK

Chahinkapa Zoo

1004 RJ Hughes Drive

Wahpeton, North Dakota

Free with Zoo Entrance Fee

Saturday, August 10, 2024, 2:30 p.m.

Outdoor Concert

Sienna Court

711 14 th Avenue North

Wahpeton, North Dakota

Free Admission

Sunday, August 11, 2024, 7:00pm

First Presbyterian Church

650 2nd Avenue North

Fargo, North Dakota

Free Admission