ND Supreme Court Chief Justice Jon Jensen; New York Kammermusiker; Street Fairs

ND Supreme Court Chief Justice Jon J. Jensen
Chief Justice Jon J. Jensen discusses the independence and impartiality of North Dakota's judicial system. He highlights the thorough judicial conduct code, enforced by a judicial conduct commission, which ensures judges adhere to strict ethical standards. The commission operates independently from the court system but can have its decisions appealed to the North Dakota Supreme Court. Jensen outlines measures protecting judges from political influence, including rules on ex parte communications and nonpartisan elections. He emphasizes the judiciary's commitment to public access and education, illustrated by frequent court sessions held in various locations, including schools. Addressing concerns about judicial bias and public perception, he points to the low number of appeals and high affirmation rate as evidence of fairness in the system. Jensen expresses concerns about the influence of money in judicial elections and the challenge of maintaining judicial positions due to North Dakota's small population. He also discusses the importance of technology in improving court efficiency and outlines priorities for the future, including uniformity in municipal courts and solutions for guardianship issues.
Rick Gion - Prairie Plates
Rick tells us what his favorite foods are at North Dakota Street Fairs.
New York Kammermusiker, Ilonna Pederson
The New York Kammermusiker is returning to North Dakota for the group’s seventeenth annual Winds of Change Concert series. Founded in 1969 by ND native, Ilonna Pederson, this non-profit organization seeks to reintroduce the instruments and the music of the double-reed band to modern audiences. The group prepares modern scores from long-neglected musical manuscripts that they discover during their extensive research. The small double-reed chamber music ensemble is returning to North Dakota and Minnesota. Here is there 2024 Schedule:
Monday, August 5 in Lisbon at 10:30am.
FREE Admission
Monday, August 5, 2024, 5:00p.m.
Preview with Mini Concert
BLU BAR at the Radisson BLU
201 5th Street North
Fargo, North Dakota
Free Admission
Tuesday, August 6, 2024, 7:00p.m.
Sons of Norway
722 2nd Ave N
Fargo, North Dakota
Free Admission
Wednesday, August 7, 2024, 6:00p.m.
Hawley Senior Living
923 5 th Street
Hawley, Minnesota
Free Admission
Thursday, August 8, 2024, 2:00pm
Detroit Lakes Public Library
1000 Washington Avenue
Detroit Lakes, Minnesota
Free Admission
Friday, August 9, 2024, 2:00p.m.
Jamestown - Ave Maria
501 19th St NE
Jamestown, North Dakota
Free Concert
Friday, August 9, 2024, 5:00p.m.
1883 Stutsman County Historic Site
504 3 rd Avenue SE
Jamestown, North Dakota
Free admission
Saturday, August 10, 2024, 1:00p.m.
TAL, the Orangutan 7 th Annual Concert with NYK
Chahinkapa Zoo
1004 RJ Hughes Drive
Wahpeton, North Dakota
Free with Zoo Entrance Fee
Saturday, August 10, 2024, 2:30 p.m.
Outdoor Concert
Sienna Court
711 14 th Avenue North
Wahpeton, North Dakota
Free Admission
Sunday, August 11, 2024, 7:00pm
First Presbyterian Church
650 2nd Avenue North
Fargo, North Dakota
Free Admission