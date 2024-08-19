DeathBots with NDSU's Dr. Dennis Cooley; Tom Isern: "Magic Healing."

Today's Segments:

Dr. Dennis Cooley on Digital Immortality:

Dr. Dennis Cooley, Head of the School of Humanities and Professor of Philosophy and Ethics at North Dakota State University, also serves as the Director of the Northern Plains Ethics Institute and the Editor of Springer's International Library of Bioethics. He recently contributed to an article in The Atlantic titled "No One Is Ready for Digital Immortality," exploring the ethical implications and challenges of preserving consciousness in digital forms.

Dr. Tom Isern's 'Magic Healing':

Dr. Tom Isern, a distinguished professor of history at North Dakota State University, presents his latest Plains Folk Essay, "Magic Healing." The essay tells the story of Shirley Fischer Arends, a scholar specializing in the Germans from Russia. Her landmark work, "The Central Dakota Germans," captures the rich cultural heritage of North Dakota's prairie pioneers and highlights their resilience and contributions to the state's identity.

Poetry from Studio 47 - William Wordsworth:

Patrick Hicks, host of Poetry from Studio 47, delves into the life and poetry of William Wordsworth, a leading figure in the Romantic movement. Wordsworth's profound connection to the Lake District in England played a crucial role in shaping his poetic voice and legacy, making him one of the most celebrated poets of his era.