Measure 4 Property Tax - Part 1; Tom Isern; Chicken Farmers; Week in Water

Today's Segments:

Property Tax Question

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum spoke at the Main Street Summit, where he addressed a wide range of topics. One of the key issues he highlighted was property tax reform, a topic that's set to appear on the November general election ballot. Ann Alquist, Prairie Public's Director of Radio, breaks down the governor's comments and provides insights into what the proposed tax changes could mean for North Dakotans.

Tom Isern - The Gunlogson Legacy

In his latest essay for Plains Folk, Tom Isern reflects on the Gunlogson Legacy, exploring the deep historical and cultural significance of this family and their contributions.

This Week in Water

In this segment, we revisit a 650-foot tsunami that struck Greenland a year ago, an event so powerful that it sent seismic waves around the world. The discussion also delves into how climate change is influencing urban storms, rainfall patterns across the U.S., and how it's reshaping our understanding of water events. As a quirky twist, the segment explores an unexpected use for fish guts: their potential role in the next big skincare innovation.

Harvest Public Media - Chicken Farming

This report dives into the high-stakes world of commercial chicken farming. Farmers invest millions in land and huge chicken houses but don't own the birds they raise. Recently, many of these farmers have faced significant financial challenges after Tyson, one of the largest meat processors, closed a processing plant. Some farmers are now bankrupt and seeking legal recourse. Frank Morris brings the full story from Harvest Public Media, shedding light on the risks and realities of this industry.