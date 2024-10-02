Milestones & Legacy: Tom Isern's 999th Essay; Black Elk Forum; Brave Conversations & Prairie Plates

Today's Segments

In this episode, Dr. Tom Isern reflects on his remarkable journey to his 1,000th "Plains Folk" essay, marking milestones such as his family farm's 150th anniversary and his 50-year career as a historian. Isern delves into regional identity, the role of climate in shaping the Great Plains, and the challenges of confronting uncomfortable historical narratives, all while looking ahead to future explorations of life on the Plains.

The show also features the Fourth Annual 4th Annual Black Elk Convocation and Forum October 7-11, 2024, at the University of Mary, celebrating the legacy of Black Elk with discussions, service opportunities, and a Mass for his canonization.

Rick Gion explores Apple Festivals and the regional food scene on "Prairie Plates," highlighting the local flavors and culinary innovations.

Lastly, Ashley Thornberg from Humanities North Dakota discusses an upcoming speaker series featuring Kate Bowler, and award-winning podcaster, four-time New York Times bestselling author, Duke University professor, and cancer survivor. This series will invite conversations on bravery, mortality, and navigating change, providing a space for deep reflection and community engagement. The event is Oct. 10 at 7PM CDT at the Avalon Events Center in Fargo.

The event will be live streamed. For more information, go to https://www.humanitiesnd.org/extended-events-collection/livestream-ticket-of-the-fargo-event-of-no-cure-for-being-human-with-kate-bowler

And, for information about a satellite event in Minot, ND, go to: https://www.humanitiesnd.org/event-details/livestream-event-no-cure-for-being-human-with-kate-bowler-held-at-first-lutheran-church-in-minot-120-5th-ave-nw