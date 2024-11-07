Patrick McCloskey - Dakota Digital Review, Movie: Conclave, News Review

Today's Segments:

Dakota Digital Review

The Dakota Digital Review presents a deep dive into the ongoing digital transformation, spearheaded by the Dakota Digital Academy (DDA), a North Dakota University System initiative. Our guest is Patrick McCloskey. The review examines the ethical, legal, and societal implications of digital advancements across various sectors, including the economy and military. Through a cooperative framework with North Dakota’s public and tribal colleges, the DDA aims to equip students and the workforce with essential digital skills in AI, cybersecurity, and software development, underscoring the importance of digital literacy in a rapidly evolving world.

Movie Review: Conclave

Prairie Public’s movie critic, Matt Olien, offers an insightful review of Conclave, analyzing its thematic depth, performances, and cinematic style. Known for his keen eye for detail, Olien evaluates the film’s ability to engage viewers with its plot and characters, as well as its potential relevance to contemporary audiences. Matt says there is plenty of Oscar buzz for this movie.

News Review with Dave Thompson

News Director Dave Thompson provides a thorough review of recent news events, including the election. Thompson’s weekly segment offers context and analysis, helping listeners understand the broader implications of current events.