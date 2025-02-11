Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney, Plains Folk, & Aronia Berries

Today's Segments

Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney on City Growth and Challenges

On this episode of Prairie Pulse, Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney discusses the city's growth, economic diversity, and key initiatives. He highlights the proposed Red River Community Service Center, which aims to provide integrated services for the homeless, and ongoing efforts to find a suitable location for the facility. Mahoney also addresses Fargo's housing challenges, economic development, and major infrastructure projects, including the Red River Valley Water Supply and the airport expansion. Plus Photographer Andy Hall, owner of Sweet Light Gallery in Crookston, Minnesota, shares insights into his creative process

Tom Isern on ‘Maggie’ and the Power of Song

In Plains Folk, historian Dr. Tom Isern explores how the song When You and I Were Young, Maggie became a cherished anthem of love and loss for settlers on the Great Plains. Originally from Canada, the ballad found its way into frontier communities, where it was sung on cattle trails, in schoolhouses, and at community gatherings. Isern reflects on how music connects generations and preserves cultural memory.

Harvest Public Media: The Challenge of Selling Aronia Berries

Aronia berries, or chokeberries, are packed with health benefits, yet growers struggle to find a strong market. Though rich in antioxidants, their bitter taste makes them a tough sell. While craft breweries and food entrepreneurs experiment with aronia-based products, farmers remain frustrated by low demand. Researchers hope that raising awareness of the fruit’s nutritional value will boost its popularity.