Onward, At Last: Rethinking America, the Plains, Climate, and Connection

Today's Segments



Onward, At Last: 2024 Presidential Election

Kevin Howard, a commercial banker and deep thinker, presents Onward, At Last: 2024 Presidential Election Edition, a critical examination of American values and their role in societal division. Howard argues that independence, competition, and self-interest have led to systemic inequalities, proposing a shift toward interdependence and collective well-being. His reflections on capitalism, democracy, and the human experience challenge readers to rethink the foundations of modern life and embrace a new paradigm for the future.

A Country of Problems

In his weekly Plains Folk essay historian Tom Isern explores the Great Plains’ enduring struggles, using the Blizzard of 1966 as a metaphor for hardship in North Dakota. Drawing from the 1965 Symposium on the Great Plains at NDSU, Isern critiques how past scholarship overlooked key voices—women and Indigenous people—while relying on scientific expertise to frame the region as “a country of problems.” Through Plains Folk, he challenges historical narratives and offers a broader, more inclusive perspective on life in the Great Plains.

The Dogs Have Burnt Paws

As climate change intensifies, its effects extend beyond humans—impacting animals, too. Reservation shelters, already underfunded and overcrowded, are struggling to care for dogs suffering from extreme heat and wildfires. With shelters nationwide at capacity, this segment examines the intersection of climate change, animal welfare, and infrastructure challenges on reservations, shedding light on an urgent but often overlooked crisis.

The Tell: Mark Anderson’s Story

At the August 2024 TELL event, Mark Anderson shared an emotional story about an unexpected encounter on a flight that reconnected him with his late father’s best friend. Through this chance meeting, Anderson uncovered long-lost stories about his dad, deepening his understanding of the man he once knew. His story highlights the power of human connection and the surprising ways the past can resurface in our lives.