Investigating Alzheimer's Research Manipulation & Free Red Cross A1C Testing

Today's Segments



Investigating Alzheimer's Research Manipulation

Investigative journalist Charles Piller discusses his findings on manipulated scientific images in Alzheimer's research, particularly concerning the widely accepted amyloid hypothesis. In his book Doctored, Piller highlights how questionable data has influenced funding and scientific focus for decades, despite limited success in developing effective treatments. While emphasizing that most research is legitimate, he advocates for greater scrutiny and openness to alternative theories, including the potential role of GLP-1 inhibitors and latent viral infections in Alzheimer's disease. In this conversation, hosts Mark Masselli and Margaret Flinter ask Piller to address criticism of his reporting and explore other promising avenues of research that could lead to breakthroughs in treating the disease.



Red Cross Offers Free A1C Testing for Blood Donors

Kimberly Vosseteig, executive director for the Red Cross in the Red River Valley, discusses a new initiative offering free A1C testing for blood donors this March. A Fargo native with deep ties to local business, government, and nonprofits, Vosseteig also discusses local volunteer opportunities with the Red Cross.