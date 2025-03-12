Cybersecurity, Indigenous Cuisine & Storytelling: Insights & Inspiration

Today's Segments

Cybersecurity with Kate Keen

Kate Kuehn, Area Vice President of Global Cyber Advocacy at World Wide Technology, brings over 25 years of expertise in cybersecurity, technology, and AI strategies. As cyber threats rapidly evolve—from ransomware and AI-driven attacks to supply chain vulnerabilities—Kate shares valuable insights on how businesses and individuals can better protect themselves in an increasingly digital world. She discusses the importance of proactive defense strategies, the role of AI in both cyber threats and cybersecurity solutions, and how organizations can build resilience against potential breaches.

Prairie Plates - Chef Candace Stock

Chef Candace Stock, a Ho-Chunk Winnebago Indigenous chef, shares her journey in the food industry and her deep passion for foraging and Indigenous cuisine. She discusses the significance of traditional food practices and sustainability, emphasizing the cultural and historical importance of Indigenous culinary traditions. This Thursday in Fargo, she is leading a special community meal alongside Chef Joe Swegarden, featuring a pay-what-you-can Indigenous menu that highlights locally sourced ingredients and storytelling through food. Chef Stock also serves as the executive chef for the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, where she continues to advocate for Indigenous food sovereignty and education.

The Tell - Beth Renner

Beth Renner, a featured storyteller from Fargo's live event The Tell, shares her thoughts on the event’s August 2024 theme, Come Together. The Tell, inspired by The Moth, offers a platform for personal storytelling, bringing the community together through shared experiences and compelling narratives. She previews the upcoming event, taking place tomorrow night at the 4X4 above Side Street Bar, where storytellers will explore the new theme, Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in. Beth discusses the power of storytelling to connect people, spark emotions, and foster a deeper sense of community through personal and relatable experiences.