Trauma-Informed Care & ND Legislative Insights with Gov. Armstrong

Today's Segments

Heather Simonich

Heather Simonich, Director of the Center for Holistic Health at Concordia College, explores the significance of trauma-informed care across healthcare, education, and community services. She highlights an upcoming free training event on May 21 where she will share best practices for fostering healing and understanding the neurobiology of trauma.

North Dakota Governor Kelly Armstrong

North Dakota Governor Kelly Armstrong joins host John Harris to discuss the 2025 legislative session. They cover property tax relief, department budgets, the state hospital, and a review of bills vetoed by the Governor.