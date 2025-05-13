Voices of Faith, Farming, History and Foraging

Today's Segments

Yasmina Szymczak – On the American Pope

Yasmina Szymczak, a senior at St. Mary’s Central High School in Bismarck, shares her perspective on the historic selection of an American Pope. As Editor-in-Chief of her school newspaper and a future Villanova student—the same school the Pope attended—she reflects on what this moment means for young American Catholics.

Harvest Public Media – The NRCS at 90

Born from the environmental devastation of the Dust Bowl, the Natural Resources Conservation Service celebrates its 90th anniversary this spring. But with budget cuts and workforce reductions looming, we take a closer look at how this cornerstone of American agriculture is navigating an uncertain future.

Plains Folk – The Baldwin Ranches of Dickey County

Historian Dr. Tom Isern, from North Dakota State University, uncovers the little-known history of the Baldwin Ranches in Dickey County. With 32 feet of archived records at NDSU, this story reveals an innovative, sustainable model of prairie farming from the early 20th century.

Natural North Dakota – Morel Mushrooms

As spring awakens the forests, foragers head out in search of morel mushrooms. Learn how to spot these prized delicacies—and avoid their toxic lookalikes—in this seasonal guide to nature’s tastiest treasure hunt.

The Tell – Tahirih Bolton

In a heartfelt story from The Tell, Fargo’s live storytelling event, Tahirih Bolton recounts how friendship and fate finally aligned. It’s a reminder that the best love stories sometimes take the scenic route.