Early Alzheimer’s Diagnosis Supported by Most Americans

Alzheimer’s in North Dakota and Beyond

Joan Danks, North Dakota Program Director for the Alzheimer's Association, discusses a compelling new report revealing that nearly 80% of Americans want to know if they have Alzheimer’s before symptoms begin—and would consider riskier treatments to slow its progression. With over 7 million people living with the disease nationwide, including 13,700 in North Dakota, Danks outlines how the growing prevalence is impacting caregivers, driving up healthcare costs, and increasing the urgency for early testing and access to treatment options.

Foraging and Urban Rewilding in Moorhead

Rick Gion, Chef Candice Stock and Ashley Thornburg explore foraging in the Midwest and preview their ‘Urban Rewilding’ event—complete with wild edibles and sauna aromatics.

North Dakota Spring Weather and Legislative Podcast Preview

In this week’s Prairie Beat, Eric Dethridge and Danielle Webster assess spring rainfall and drought relief in North Dakota and preview a live taping of Prairie Public’s political podcast in Fargo.