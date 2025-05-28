Burger Myths, Prairie Prayers, and Unexpected Tales of Love

Today's Segments

"Hamberg"-ers

On Prairie Plates, it's National Hamburger Day and burger investigator Chris Carosa traces the hamburger’s sizzling backstory to an 1885 New York fair and a pork shortage that pushed one vendor toward ground beef. With forensic digging, myth-busting flair, and flavorful storytelling, Carosa challenges burger origin myths and stirs up a history worth biting into.

The Tell - Love and Rats

Lana Suomala, winner of this month’s The TELL in Fargo, shares the touching story of fostering pet rats. What begins as an unexpected situation evolves into a journey of compassion, humor, and surprising love for misunderstood creatures.

Our Living Lands at Six Months

Producer Daniel Spalding joins us to reflect on six months of Our Living Lands—a series spotlighting Indigenous-led climate solutions. From cultural fire practices to wetland restoration, these stories highlight enduring stewardship and traditional knowledge across Native communities.

Plains Folk - The Tree of Life

Historian Tom Isern unearths “The Sower’s Prayer,” a prairie ballad by Swedish-American farmer John F. Talcott. Isern reveals how this simple farmer’s plea for a good crop echoes the deep-rooted imagery of Yggdrasil, the Norse tree of life, intertwining faith, mythology, and prairie perseverance.