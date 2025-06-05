Grand Fork's ArtFest, Headlines, and Tom Cruise as the GOAT

Today's Segments

ArtFest - Grand Forks

A Weekend of Art and Community in University Park: ArtFest returns to Grand Forks on June 7–8, 2025, turning University Park into a colorful celebration of local creativity. With nearly 100 artists, artisans, musicians, and food vendors, the event welcomes over 20,000 attendees for hands-on art activities, live performances, and family-friendly fun. It’s a free festival that reflects the region’s rich artistic energy and community spirit.

This Week's News with Dave Thompson

News Director Dave Thompson joins the show to review major developments in North Dakota and beyond.

Matt’s Movie Review – Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Tom Cruise Battles AI and Gravity in a New Thriller: Matt reviews the latest Mission: Impossible film, The Final Reckoning, as Ethan Hunt faces his most dangerous mission yet—racing to stop a rogue artificial intelligence from wreaking havoc. Packed with high-octane stunts, suspense, and existential stakes, the film also sparks a bold question: Is Tom Cruise the greatest movie star of all time?