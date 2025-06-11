Bluegrass Fest, True Patriot, Whale Watch & Indigenous Justice

Today's Segments

Missouri River Bluegrass Festival

The 33rd Annual Missouri River Bluegrass Festival takes place June 13–14 at Cross Ranch State Park. Attendees can enjoy up to five bluegrass bands, a free “Learn a Bluegrass Song” workshop, and performances running from Friday evening through Saturday night. The outdoor event offers free parking, food vendors, and handicap accessibility. Admission is $20 Friday, $35 Saturday, both days $45 while kids 16 and under get in free.

The True Patriot with Tom Isern

Tom Isern contrasts the divisive rhetoric of early 20th-century Senator Asle Jorgenson Gronne with the inclusive vision of Norwegian-American intellectuals. He calls for a patriotic identity grounded not in exclusion, but in character, contribution, and shared values.

Our Living Lands: Whale Monitoring in Alaska

In Utqiagvik, Alaska, scientists and Iñupiaq hunters collaborate to monitor bowhead whale populations. While thinning sea ice has led to more whale sightings, researchers warn of complex environmental changes that could affect the ecosystem and subsistence practices.

Prairie Beat: Missing & Murdered Indigenous People

This week’s Prairie Beat highlights the ongoing crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous people. The segment focuses on a growing collaborative effort to raise awareness and push for meaningful change in addressing this urgent and often overlooked issue.