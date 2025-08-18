Oil Royalties in ND & Rural Hospital Lifelines: Oversight and Survival

Today's Segments

Oil Royalties, Deductions and Oversight in North Dakota

Reporter Jacob Orledge shares findings from his ProPublica and North Dakota Monitor investigation, revealing how mineral owners have lost millions to unexplained oil royalty deductions. Despite other states adopting safeguards, North Dakota’s regulators have resisted meaningful reforms, leaving families to battle powerful oil companies with little support.

Rural Hospitals and New Federal Funding

Essentia Health CEO Dr. David Herman discusses how the $50 billion Rural Health Transformation Program could offset the impact of upcoming federal Medicaid cuts. While $10 billion per year from 2026–2030 could provide a lifeline, Herman emphasizes that strategic planning at the state level will be crucial to protect access, services, and financial stability in rural communities.