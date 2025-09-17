Beyond Limits, Remembering Redford, Moonrise and Media Stress

Today's Segments

Beyond Limits: Fusion Conference 2025

Sarah Nagel of the Bowman County Development Corp. previews the Fusion Conference, highlighting keynote speakers and how the event builds leadership and workforce growth across the region.

Remembering Robert Redford

Former film critic Matt Olien reflects on Robert Redford’s life, iconic roles, and enduring reputation as one of Hollywood’s “good guys,” noting his humility and lasting influence.

Prairie Plates: Moonrise Café

Emily Driscoll shares how Moonrise Café grew from her home cake business into a downtown Fargo favorite, offering scratch-made foods, coffee, and a welcoming community space.

Prairie Beat: The Toll of Heavy News

NDSU’s Dr. Sean Brotherson explains how constant exposure to negative media can fuel stress and anxiety, urging healthier ways to balance staying informed with well-being.