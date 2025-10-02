Vaccines & Trust, Oktoberfest in Fargo, and STEM at Gateway to Science

Today's Segments

Vaccines, Trust, and Truth: Cutting Through the Noise

Essentia Health’s Kelsey Metzger separates fact from fiction on vaccines, addressing confusion, myths, and why science must guide public health decisions.

Vaccines Listen • 18:01

Brats, Beers, and Lederhosen: Oktoberfest at Würst Bier Hall

Sebastian Ramos and Hannah Blazinski-Cuhel preview Fargo’s Oktoberfest fun — from brat-eating contests to German specialties and Bavarian beer traditions. Listen to Prairie Plates here.

Fueling Discovery: Donors and Grants at ND Gateway to Science

Description: STEM educator Annie Beck shares how supporters make hands-on science possible across North Dakota, from watershed maps to traveling STEM workshops.