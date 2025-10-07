Blue Hawks at 100 & Changing Tastes in the Heartland
Blue Hawks at 100: A Century of DSU Football
Dr. Debora Dragseth reflects on a century of Blue Hawks football - the milestones, memories, and enduring bond between Dickinson State and its community - chronicled in her new book on the program’s storied history.
Midwest Wineries Face Dry Times
As Americans drink less, winemakers across the Midwest adapt to new tastes and tighter sales, shifting from bottles to experiences.
Deb Haaland Looks to the Future
Former Interior Secretary Deb Haaland discusses her next chapter, the challenges ahead, and why climate action can’t wait.
The Bois de Sioux: A Quiet Border River
Chuck Lura explores how the Bois de Sioux River helps define the North Dakota–Minnesota border and shapes the region’s story.