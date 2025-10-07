Blue Hawks at 100 & Changing Tastes in the Heartland

Today's Segments

Blue Hawks at 100: A Century of DSU Football

Dr. Debora Dragseth reflects on a century of Blue Hawks football - the milestones, memories, and enduring bond between Dickinson State and its community - chronicled in her new book on the program’s storied history.

100 Years of DSU Football Listen • 23:29

Midwest Wineries Face Dry Times

As Americans drink less, winemakers across the Midwest adapt to new tastes and tighter sales, shifting from bottles to experiences.

Deb Haaland Looks to the Future

Former Interior Secretary Deb Haaland discusses her next chapter, the challenges ahead, and why climate action can’t wait.

The Bois de Sioux: A Quiet Border River

Chuck Lura explores how the Bois de Sioux River helps define the North Dakota–Minnesota border and shapes the region’s story.