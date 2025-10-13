ND Teacher of the Year Frannie Tunseth; Free Planetarium Fun

Today's Segments

Frannie Tunseth Named North Dakota’s 2026 Teacher of the Year

Summary: Frannie Tunseth teaches math and reading intervention for grades 4–8 in the Mayville-Portland-Clifford-Galesburg schools. She shares how relationships, family, and a belief that every

North Dakota 2026 Teacher of the Year Frannie Tunseth Listen • 24:37

child can succeed guide her award-winning approach to education.

Free Planetarium Shows This Saturday at VCSU

Summary: The Valley City State University Planetarium invites families to enjoy two free shows on Saturday, Oct. 18—Star Search at 1:00 p.m. and Constellation Costume Crew at 1:35 p.m.—in Room 309, Rhoades Science Center. Fun for all ages!