Bridging Mental Health Gaps; Perils of the Duck Marsh; Low Rivers
Today's Segments:
Alicia Blaufuss on Rural Mental Health Care
Essentia Health-Wahpeton's Alicia Blaufusss shares her path from hospice to psychiatry and why asking for help takes courage - from teen stress to aging well.
Plains Folk: Perils of the Duck Marsh
Dr. Tom Isern revisits 19th-century duck hunts where thin ice, misfires, and treacherous gumbo turned sport into peril on the northern plains.
Drought Shrinks the Mississippi - and Farmers Feel the Pinch
Low water levels raise barge costs and fertilizer prices, cutting into farm profits. Harvest Public Media’s Tadeo Ruiz Sandoval reports.
The Fight Over Tribal Sovereignty and a Nickel Refinery
Three Oklahoma tribal nations challenge a proposed nickel refinery, saying clean-energy minerals shouldn’t come at the cost of sovereignty.
Suppose They Gave a Coal Auction and Nobody Came
Summary: Renewables surpass coal, PFAS gases worry scientists, and an odd mix of "The Blob" and La Niña may rewrite this winter’s weather forecast.