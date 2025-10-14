Bridging Mental Health Gaps; Perils of the Duck Marsh; Low Rivers

Today's Segments:

Alicia Blaufuss on Rural Mental Health Care

Essentia Health-Wahpeton's Alicia Blaufusss shares her path from hospice to psychiatry and why asking for help takes courage - from teen stress to aging well.

Alicia Blaufuss on Rural Mental Health Care Listen • 23:06

Plains Folk: Perils of the Duck Marsh

Dr. Tom Isern revisits 19th-century duck hunts where thin ice, misfires, and treacherous gumbo turned sport into peril on the northern plains.

Drought Shrinks the Mississippi - and Farmers Feel the Pinch

Low water levels raise barge costs and fertilizer prices, cutting into farm profits. Harvest Public Media’s Tadeo Ruiz Sandoval reports.

The Fight Over Tribal Sovereignty and a Nickel Refinery

Three Oklahoma tribal nations challenge a proposed nickel refinery, saying clean-energy minerals shouldn’t come at the cost of sovereignty.

Suppose They Gave a Coal Auction and Nobody Came

Summary: Renewables surpass coal, PFAS gases worry scientists, and an odd mix of "The Blob" and La Niña may rewrite this winter’s weather forecast.