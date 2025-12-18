North Dakota’s Top Stories of 2025; News, Music & Community
Today's Segments
North Dakota’s Defining Stories of 2025
North Dakota Monitor editor-in-chief Amy Dalrymple joins Main Street to break down the biggest political, economic, and social stories that shaped the state in 2025.
Remembering Joe Ely, Americana Trailblazer
Program Manager Erik Deatherage offers an appreciation of Joe Ely’s life and legacy, celebrating his solo work and his role in the influential super-group The Flatlanders.
Creating Calm: Sensory Support at Gateway to Science
Emily Montgomery of the North Dakota Gateway to Science introduces the Calming Corner and sensory bags, designed to help visitors feel comfortable, focused, and included.
A News Director’s Look Back at 2025
Prairie Public News Director Dave Thompson reflects on news from this week and the major news moments of 2025 and what the year revealed about North Dakota and the broader region.