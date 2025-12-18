North Dakota’s Top Stories of 2025; News, Music & Community

Today's Segments

North Dakota’s Defining Stories of 2025

North Dakota Monitor editor-in-chief Amy Dalrymple joins Main Street to break down the biggest political, economic, and social stories that shaped the state in 2025.

North Dakota Monitor Editor-In-Chief Amy Dalrymple Listen • 19:52

Remembering Joe Ely, Americana Trailblazer

Program Manager Erik Deatherage offers an appreciation of Joe Ely’s life and legacy, celebrating his solo work and his role in the influential super-group The Flatlanders.

Joe Ely Appreciation Listen • 6:53

Creating Calm: Sensory Support at Gateway to Science

Emily Montgomery of the North Dakota Gateway to Science introduces the Calming Corner and sensory bags, designed to help visitors feel comfortable, focused, and included.

North Dakota Gateway To Science Listen • 5:38

A News Director’s Look Back at 2025

Prairie Public News Director Dave Thompson reflects on news from this week and the major news moments of 2025 and what the year revealed about North Dakota and the broader region.