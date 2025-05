Matt Olien reviews Ryan Coogler's "Sinners," a visually rich, genre-blending Southern Gothic epic set in 1930s Mississippi, where Michael B. Jordan plays twin brothers navigating a world of juke joints, jazz, vampires, and racial terror. Blending action, horror, history, and fantasy, the film delivers both breathtaking spectacle and soulful reflections on ancestry, survival, and the transformative power of art.