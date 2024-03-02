I recently happened upon the above map of the Red River Watershed. I suspect that the watershed is much larger than most of us would think.

We often think we are leaving the Red River Valley or glacial Lake Agassiz behind when, for example, we travel through the old beachlines of glacial Lake Agassiz east of Dilworth on Highway 10, or west of Grand Forks on Highway 2. But the Red River watershed extends well beyond the old beachlines of glacial Lake Agassiz.

The Red River begins near Wahpeton/Breckenridge with the confluence of the Bois de Sioux and Otter Tail rivers. It flows northward, through glacial Lake Agassiz, for around 450 miles before emptying into Lake Winnipeg. The drop in elevation through the state is only about 200 feet. It is interesting to note that the lowest elevation in North Dakota is a meager 740 feet above sea level where the Red River flows into Canada.

The Red River watershed consists of over 40,000 square miles and encompasses parts of northeastern South Dakota, Eastern North Dakota, Northwestern Minnesota, and southern Manitoba.

As you might expect with a river that flows from the United States into Canada, management of the river involves both American and Canadian entities. deals with disputes over waters shared between the two countries.

