Seeing yellow this time of year

Are you seeing yellow? As you look out on the North Dakota landscape this time of year, it seems that there are yellow flowers everywhere. It is the color of the season!

As the prairie progresses from spring to fall, there is a progression of wildflowers coming in and going out of bloom. But when it comes to mid-late August, yellow flowers dominate the landscape. They are telling us that the harvest is on, school is about to start, and a chill in the air is coming.

Goldenrods

Perhaps the most common yellow flowered species in boom this time of year are the goldenrods. There are around ten species native to North Dakota.

Canada goldenrod and stiff goldenrod are two of the more commonly observed species. A quick look at the shape of the inflorescences or flower cluster is helpful in differentiating the two species. The flower clusters of Canada goldenrod are pyramidal in shape while rigid goldenrod has flat topped flower clusters.

Sunflowers

Several species of sunflowers are also in bloom now, including the common or annual sunflower which is often found in disturbed areas.

Maximilian sunflower can be observed growing on moist prairie and similar sites. It can be distinguished by the distinctive leaves which are 4-6 inches long, wavy, folded, tapered at both ends, and curved downward.

Other yellow flowers

Other yellow flowers in bloom now include field sow thistle, a 2-3-foot-tall cousin of the dandelion. It is a Eurasian weed that can be found in road ditches, abandoned fields, wet meadows, and such.

Curlycup gumweed is another member of the aster family that grows to a foot or two tall. It produces lots of small yellow flowers and frequently grows on the shoulder of roads and other disturbed areas. And yes, the plant is covered with a rather sticky substance.

So, look for these flowers as you travel about. They are part of the floral last hurrah of the summer, so enjoy them while you can.