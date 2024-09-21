Where to see the fall foliage in North Dakota

It’s that time of year! The fall equinox occurs this year on Sunday, September 22. At precisely 7:43am CT, the sun will be directly over the equator.

The sun has been trending further southward in the sky since the summer solstice in June. It will continue to arc further southward until the winter solstice in December before it begins its inexorable move northward again. And of course, when fall comes around, thoughts often turn to Jack Frost and the fall color show of the trees.

What makes the leaves change color?

Chlorophyll production breaks down during fall, which allows the non-green pigments that were in the leaves all summer to become visible. The color change is often compared to “removing the chlorophyll mask” from the leaves, which allows the other pigments to be observed.

Seeing the fall colors

There are hiking trails in parks and wildlife refuges scattered all around the state where you can get up close and personal with the fall colors. Even a walk on the sidewalk in your own neighborhood could be a good way to take in the show.

If you feel adventurous and want to go see the show in the comfort of your car, consider a drive through one of the many Scenic Byways and Backways. The Turtle Mountain Scenic Byway, for example, runs along Highway 43 for about 50 miles through the Turtle Mountains from the Highway 14 intersection near the Carbury Port to St. John.

As one might expect, many of the Scenic Byways and Backways follow scenic sections of rivers in the state. Well-known routes are along stretches of the Pembina and Sheyenne Rivers. There are also routes along the Missouri River, Killdeer Mountains, Theodore Roosevelt National Park north and south units, the James River, and the Des Lacs River which includes Des Lacs National Wildlife Refuge.

Make a point of getting out to enjoy the fall foliage display. Hopefully there will be a colorful and long-lasting show this year.