Natural North Dakota

The call of sandhill cranes

By Chuck Lura
Published October 12, 2024 at 1:00 AM CDT
Sandhill Crane Migration
Serge Melki
/
Licensed under CC BY 2.0
Sandhill Crane Migration

No doubt many North Dakotans hear a loud, gurgling call emanating from overhead during spring or fall, and look skyward in search of the source. After a bit of searching, you finally identify the source as a flock of large birds, way up there! If the flock is lower, long legs might be visible sticking out behind them. Ahh, the call of sandhill cranes!

It is the birds' call that often catches our attention. Sometimes, sandhill cranes may be observed flying low overhead and easily identifiable. But they are frequently flying up so high that they are just about out of sight, so it’s the loud call that gives them away.

In “Life Histories of Familiar North American Birds,” author Arthur Cleveland Bent quotes Hamilton M. Laing’s interesting description of their call:

“It is a hoarse, unnatural croak that rips from the throat, a vibrant puttering that seems to suggest something prehistoric—such a call as one might expect that our far-gone ancestors heard in the days when pterodactyls and their kind flew about the marshes.”

Appearance and behavior

With a wingspan of around six and a half feet, they are a little smaller than their cousin, the whooping crane. Sandhill cranes are gray with a rusty tinge on the upper body, and a prominent red crown or forehead. Sandhill cranes are a bird of the marshes where they feed on a variety of items including worms, insects, frogs. seeds, and tubers.

Sandhill Cranes in North Dakota

In his book “Breeding Birds of North Dakota,” author Robert Stewart shows records of both whooping cranes and sandhill cranes nesting in the state. He noted observations of nests, eggs, young, or adults during the breeding season in several locations north and east of the Missouri River from the 1840s to the 1970s.

They were absent from the state for a while after that, but over the past few years, breeding pairs have been observed in at least one of our National Wildlife Refuges and probably other areas. So, perhaps the call of sandhill cranes will soon be heard during the summer months, as well.

Chuck Lura
Chuck Lura has a broad knowledge of "Natural North Dakota"and loves sharing that knowledge with others. Since 2005, Chuck has written a weekly column, “Naturalist at Large,” for the Lake Metigoshe Mirror, and his “The Naturalist” columns appear in several other weekly North Dakota newspapers.
See stories by Chuck Lura
