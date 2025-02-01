February is here! With January in the rearview mirror, the cycle of the seasons continues its inexorable change. Although the excitement of spring seems a long way away, there is probably more going on than most people realize.

Increasing daylight

The days will continue to lengthen, of course, until the spring equinox on March 20. If you think back to the winter solstice on December 21, there was a paltry 8 hours and 32 minutes between sunrise and sunset in Bismarck. In the beginning of February, the amount of daylight is approaching 9 hours per day, and it will be roughly 12 hours by the spring equinox on March 20.

Birds to observe

Several birds remain active throughout the winter, as evidenced by chickadees and nuthatches flittering back and forth from the bird feeders, as well as downy and hairy woodpeckers frequently pecking away at the suet feeders. There are also small flocks of snow buntings and horned larks frequenting roads across the state. Even snowy owls and other visitors from the north can occasionally be observed.

Do not be surprised if you begin to hear the call of great horned owls more frequently. It might surprise some of you, but their breeding season begins in late February and will peak in early March. They are or will be soon hooting more frequently at night to stake out their territory and attract a mate.

Who made those tracks in the snow?

And although the casual observer may not notice any appreciable increase in the activity of mammals, one can expect to notice more tracks in the snow.

Red fox and coyotes have been active throughout the winter, and their mating season has already begun.

Raccoons and skunks may stay huddled up during cold spells, but become active during warm spells. They too begin their mating season around this time of year.

And if you have noticed the gray or fox squirrels chasing each other around your neighborhood, their breeding season has begun as well.

Groundhog Day

When it comes to nature in February, Groundhog Day is legendary. But shadow or no shadow, do not expect any groundhog (aka woodchuck) to wake up and check out the surroundings on February 2. They know better. They are still hibernating. They will not come out of their winter torpor until around March, or perhaps April.