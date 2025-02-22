Observing winter constellations

Are you up for checking out the night sky? Whether you are familiar with the winter constellations, interested in learning a few, or just want to gaze up at the cosmos, the next few nights might be a great time to do so if the sky is clear. That is because there is a new moon coming up on February 28. And of course, it could also be good for several nights after the new moon as well.

The stars are quite prominent during a new moon and some of the constellations are easy to identify. They include Orion the hunter, Taurus the Bull, Lepus the Hare, and Canus Major and Canus Minor (the big dog and the little dog). And of course, there is the Big Dipper and Little Dipper.

Orion is one of the more easily identified winter constellations. Orion, you may recall, was a prominent character in Greek mythology known for being a great hunter and ladies’ man. Look up in the southern sky around 9pm, roughly half-way up and perhaps a bit to the west. Look for four bright stars forming a crude rectangle orientated somewhat vertically. That is Orion the Hunter.

But there’s more: Within that rectangle and near the middle, you’ll see three prominent stars arrayed in a row, roughly equidistant and dipping to the left. That is Orion’s Belt. You may also note a couple stars in a hazy area below the belt, which is the Orion Nebula, the closest and most active area of star formation in the Milky Way.

Lepus the Hare is directly below Orion. It is resting with its body horizontal to the horizon with its head to the right. Two stars should be visible that represent the ears sticking up, and the rump, off to the left, is a little larger than the rest of the body.

To find Taurus the Bull, look for a very bright star to the upper right of Orion’s belt. That is Aldebaran, a first magnitude star which marks the base of Taurus the Bull’s head. Above Aldebaran are two prominent stars that represent the tips of his horns. In Greek mythology Zeus took the form of a white bull, Taurus, to carry off the young princess Europa.

To find Canis Major (the “big dog”) look for a very bright star (Sirius) to the lower left of Orion’s beltline. Sirius represents the front shoulder of Canis Major, who is facing westward. The stars to the left of Sirius represent the body, legs and tail.

There is much more to observe in the winter sky, of course, including the planets, and there is a wealth of information available to assist you. I’ve put some further reading and resources below. Happy observing!

