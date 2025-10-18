Starry nights ahead: Orionids and Taurids put on a show this month

There is a new moon coming up on October 21, and you know what that means! It is prime time for some stargazing, plus there are a couple meteor showers putting on their annual show.

Orionid Meteor Shower

The Orionid meteor shower puts on its annual show each year from around October 1 through early November as the earth passes through the debris field of Halley’s comet. Although the meteors may be observed anywhere in the sky, meteor showers are named for the constellation in which the meteors appear to originate, and in this case, it is the constellation Orion.

The peak viewing period this year will come on the night of October 21, and early hours of October 22. You can expect to see up to 20 meteors or more per hour during the peak viewing period. So, if the sky is clear in combination with the new moon, conditions could not get much better. The Orionids are known to be a bit unpredictable, with occasional outbursts and fireballs. So, make a point to check it out.

Taurids Meteor Shower

There is another minor meteor shower also putting on a show now. The Taurids meteor shower runs from early September into early December.

Although the peak viewing period for this show will not occur until the evening of November 4 and early hours of November 5, it can be expected to add a few meteors to the show. And like the Orionids, these meteors may be observed anywhere in the sky, but in this case will appear to originate within the constellation Taurus

Stargazing

In addition to checking out the meteor showers, consider doing a little sky watching. The milky way always seems to elicit a sense of wonder, and check out an Autumn constellation.

Here is a helpful list of stargazing apps — and you can also check out your local library to assist you if you need a reference or some help.