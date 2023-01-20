© 2023
North Dakota Legislative Review

Legislative Review 2023 | Senate Majority Leader David Hogue (R-Minot)

Published January 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST
Alex Bertsch
/
Prairie Public
Sen. David Hogue and Dave Thompson in the Prairie Public television studio in Bismarck.

Dave Thompson interviews North Dakota Senate Majority Leader David Hogue (R-Minot) for the premiere episode of North Dakota Legislative Review.

Topics include:

  • Workforce shortages
  • Tax cuts
  • Incentives for animal agriculture
  • Minot and Souris River flood control
  • Money for "career academies"


Subscribe to the North Dakota Legislative Review podcast on your favorite podcast platform. New episodes will be released every Friday throughout the 2023 legislative session.

The program also airs on Prairie Public's television service on Fridays at 7:30pm & Saturdays at 6pm; and on the radio Saturdays at 6:30pm.

