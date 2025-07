This week on Prairie Beat, Danielle Webster and guest host Ann Alquist take us to Callaway, Minnesota, for an in-depth look at KKWE Niijii Radio, a public radio station serving the White Earth Reservation. We hear from station manager Maggie Rousus about how KKWE is more than music and talk; it’s a healing tool, a cultural lifeline, and a vital voice for rural Native communities, now threatened by a major funding rescission.