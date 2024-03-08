St. Patrick's Day Food
Summary of this edition of Prairie Plates
- Fish Fry Recommendations: Rick Gion thanks listeners for recommending fish fries at the Silver Prairie Saloon in McLeod, North Dakota, and the Davenport Supper Club. He also mentions a fish fry at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Audubon, Minnesota, benefiting the Becker County Food Pantry.
- Movie Experience: Gion discusses his enjoyment of the movie "The Taste of Things," which featured a lot of French cooking set in the late 1800s. Despite mixed reviews from movie critic Matt Olien, Gion appreciated the film's focus on cooking and romance.
- St. Patrick's Day Foods: With St. Patrick's Day approaching, Gion highlights traditional Irish dishes, including corned beef and cabbage, Irish soda bread, and the quality of Irish butter and cheeses, particularly Kerrygold products. He also touches on the enjoyment of beer, specifically stouts like Guinness and Murphy's, and the novelty of green beer on St. Patrick's Day.
- Celebrations and Festivals: Gion notes the popularity of St. Patrick's Day celebrations, including a parade in downtown Fargo and the "Running O' The Green" in Jamestown.
- Green Foods: The conversation includes mentions of green pancakes, green scrambled eggs, pistachio salad, and Shamrock Shakes as memorable green foods associated with St. Patrick's Day celebrations.
- Dairy Queen in Moorhead: Gion recounts his visit to the Dairy Queen in Moorhead during a leap year event, praising its long-standing history and community involvement. He mentions that the Dairy Queen is celebrating 75 years and is notable for being the home of the Dilly Bar.
- Upcoming Topics: Looking ahead, Gion teases that Prairie Plates will be discussing pie in celebration of pie day.