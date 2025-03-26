Healthy Living with Erin Oberlander

© 2025
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Published March 26, 2025 at 8:03 AM CDT
Erin Oberlander
Lea Black/Lea Black
Erin Oberlander

Rick and Craig sit down with Erin Oberlander, a holistic lifestyle coach, herbalist, and certified aromatherapist based in Mott, North Dakota. Recently featured in the Dickinson Press, Erin opens up about her powerful journey—from grappling with serious health challenges to discovering healing through herbalism and natural medicine. Holding a doctorate in music from NDSU, Erin has cultivated a thriving online community of over 100,000 Instagram followers. Through mentorships, apprenticeships, and her online holistic school, she helps others reconnect with nature and take charge of their well-being. From her farmstead in southwestern North Dakota, Erin shares her philosophy on food as medicine, the inspiration behind her handmade herbal products, and how she weaves ancient practices into modern life.

