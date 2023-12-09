Episode 4 | Paul Brady, Mikki & Elvis, Brennen Leigh

Episode 4 features Irish singer-songwriter Paul Brady, instrumental duo Mikki & Elvis, and country singer Brennen Leigh.

Plus, Tom and Erik share their favorite underrated Irish musicians, and pay tribute to the late Shane MacGowan of The Pogues.

—

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau and produced by Erik Deatherage at Prairie Public Broadcasting in Fargo, North Dakota.

Podcast artwork design by DLT.