Episode 22 | Bruce Sudano, Jackson Harden, Gina Powers, Christine Irizarry, Kip Cranna

Episode 22 features veteran singer-songwriter Bruce Sudano, musician Jackson Harden, North Dakota singer Gina Powers, and Americana artist Christine Irizarry.

Plus, a visit with Dramaturg Emeritus of San Francisco Opera, Kip Cranna, who was born and raised in Devils Lake, North Dakota.

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau and produced by Erik Deatherage at Prairie Public Broadcasting in Fargo, North Dakota. Podcast artwork design by DLT.