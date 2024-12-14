Episode 24 | Sidharth Sarangi, Robert Randall, Red Spot Rhythm, and Liv Greene

The Great American Folk Show is a little place on the radio where we commune with you to share stories, sing songs, and talk to some good people with great voices.

Episode 128 features classical guitarist Sidharth Sarangi, guitar maker Robert Randall, ska-Americana band Red Spot Rhythm, and Nashville singer-songwriter Liv Greene.

The Great American Folk Show is written, recorded, and hosted by folksinger and songwriter Tom Brosseau and produced by Erik Deatherage at Prairie Public Broadcasting in Fargo, North Dakota. Podcast artwork design by DLT.