What is Dignity?

Host Jack Russell Weinstein interviews Michael Rosen, a distinguished professor of Ethics and Politics at Harvard University and author of Dignity: Its History and Meaning. Their conversation explores the multifaceted nature of dignity, tracing its historical evolution and examining its significance in contemporary discourse. Rosen, who specializes in political theory and the history of ideas, shares his insights on how dignity shapes our understanding of ethics, rights, and social justice. Throughout the discussion, Jack and Michael engage with various philosophical traditions, emphasizing the importance of dignity in both individual lives and collective society.