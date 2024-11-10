© 2024
Prairie Public NewsRoom
WHY? Philosophical Discussions About Everyday Life

Touch: Our Most Vital Sense

Published November 10, 2024 at 2:00 PM CST
Portrait of Prof. Richard Kearney, Charles B. Seelig Chair (Philosophy) photographed for use in the 3/11 issue of Chronicle Picture Lee Pellegrini
Lee Pellegrini
Portrait of Prof. Richard Kearney, Charles B. Seelig Chair (Philosophy) photographed for use in the 3/11 issue of Chronicle Picture Lee Pellegrini

In this episode of WHY: Philosophical Discussions About Everyday Life, host Jack Russell Weinstein speaks with Richard Kearney, a distinguished philosopher and author of Touch: Recovering Our Most Vital Sense. As professor of Philosophy at Boston College, Kearney is known for his exploration of the human experience through the imagination, ethics, and sensory perception. Listen as Jack and Richard's conversation centers around the often-overlooked sense of touch and its profound significance in shaping our connection to the world, to others, and to ourselves.

