Touch: Our Most Vital Sense

In this episode of WHY: Philosophical Discussions About Everyday Life, host Jack Russell Weinstein speaks with Richard Kearney, a distinguished philosopher and author of Touch: Recovering Our Most Vital Sense. As professor of Philosophy at Boston College, Kearney is known for his exploration of the human experience through the imagination, ethics, and sensory perception. Listen as Jack and Richard's conversation centers around the often-overlooked sense of touch and its profound significance in shaping our connection to the world, to others, and to ourselves.