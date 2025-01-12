© 2025
Prairie Public NewsRoom
WHY? Philosophical Discussions About Everyday Life

When Is Life Good Enough

Published January 12, 2025 at 3:00 PM CST

In this episode of the WHY Podcast, Jack sits down with Avram Alpert, author of The Good-Enough Life, to explore the philosophical question: "When is life good enough?"

Alpert, a writer, teacher, and Co-Director of the Interdisciplinary Art and Theory Program in NYC, discusses the themes of the book, which challenges the notion of perfectionism and advocates for a more realistic, fulfilling approach to life. Drawing from experience, history, and his academic background, Alpert offers insights on how we can live well without striving for unattainable ideals.

