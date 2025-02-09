Getting Good Out of The Bad

In this episode of the WHY Podcast, Jack sits down with Krista Thomason, Associate Professor of Philosophy at Swarthmore College, to explore the intriguing idea of finding value in negative emotions. Krista, author of Dancing with the Devil: Why Bad Feelings Make Life Good, delves into how emotions like shame, guilt, and anger can, paradoxically, lead to personal growth and a deeper moral life. Drawing from her expertise in philosophy of emotion and moral philosophy, Krista offers thought-provoking insights on how negative feelings can be an essential part of a meaningful life.