Fargo Recreates Historic Duke Ellington Show

Did you know that Fargo was the scene for one of the most beloved live jazz albums of all time? Duke Ellington's show at the then Crystal Ballroom in 1940 would have been just another whistle stop on the jazz pioneer's fall tour, were it not for a couple of enterprising college students. Eight decades later a group of college music professors and local jazz musicologists are getting ready to recreate that night, which eventually became immortalized on vinyl and by the Recording Academy.