April 23, 2023: Debra Marquart at the 2023 Poetry Out Loud, Bismarck, ND

Sunday, April 23, at 5pm:

Debra Marquart grew up in Napoleon, North Dakota. When her work in a touring rock band got cut short (by the loss of their equipment in a fire), she started writing poetry. When she walked out in front of the crowd at the Heritage Center in Bismarck, she was carrying a guitar and started with a song. Then poems, then more songs (contemporary poems by her and others, set to music).

She recreated this presentation in the studio for us. As a bonus, and to set the context, you will get to hear some of the poems done by contestants in the Poetry Out Loud contest. More on that here.