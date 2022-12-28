© 2023
Prairie Public NewsRoom
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

National Security expert discusses current threats

Prairie Public Broadcasting
Published December 28, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST
WillCromarty.jpg
Will Cromarty

Will Cromarty is a former CIA officer and national security subject-matter expert. He specializes in aerospace and satellite systems, space/counterspace weapons system counterproliferation, and aerospace-sector geopolitics. Across the aerospace sector, Cromarty spearheads federal partnerships in support of America's most cutting-edge satellite and UAS programs. Cromarty is working to provide accessible museum space to local collectors He visits with Main Street's Craig Blumenshine.