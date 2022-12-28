National Security expert discusses current threats

Will Cromarty is a former CIA officer and national security subject-matter expert. He specializes in aerospace and satellite systems, space/counterspace weapons system counterproliferation, and aerospace-sector geopolitics. Across the aerospace sector, Cromarty spearheads federal partnerships in support of America's most cutting-edge satellite and UAS programs. Cromarty is working to provide accessible museum space to local collectors He visits with Main Street's Craig Blumenshine.