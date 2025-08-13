Bank of North Dakota says applications have been coming in for storm damage loans

The Bank of North Dakota says there have been a number of applications for loan programs dealing with severe storms that caused damage to farm buildings and crop storage.

"There are two track for that assistance," said BND CEO Don Morgan. "One is storage. Agricultural storage is one of the big things affected by the storms, and with harvest coming soon, there was an immediate need to get some temporary storage going, whether that's bagging facilities and equipment."

Morgan said the second track is — if there is a gap in timing or amount from insurance coverage on facility repairs. The gap loan would be repaid when the insurance checks arrive.

"That includes grain storage long-term, calving facilities, barns and so forth," Morgan said. "This secondary program is really geared around helping fund those gaps in timing and those amounts."

In the longer-term disaster ag facility program, there have been 38 loan applications for $15 million, and in the temporary grain storage program, there have been 13 applications for $1.2 million.

"About $16 million overall," Morgan said. "In that program, we have $37 million set aside through the rebuilder's program that's available."

And Morgan said the numbers could grow, if there are more severe storms.

"WE go out, along with other state agencies, and assess and gather information," Morgan said. "If certain needs emerge that the private market isn't handling, or there are gaps, that's where we put our heads together and say, 'Is there a way that we can help?"