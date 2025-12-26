Former ND Gov. Allen I. Olson Passes at age 87

Former North Dakota Governor Allen Olson has passed away at age 87. Governor Kelly Armstrong made the announcement Friday. He says the one-term Republican served as Governor from 1981 to 1984. Prior to that Olson served eight-years as attorney general. Armstrong says;

“Governor Olson served North Dakota with dignity and a steady hand as our state’s top law enforcement officer and chief executive.”

Armstrong says among Olson’s accomplishments are the creation of the state department of Human Services, as well as the development of Cross Ranch State Park.

