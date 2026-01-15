Each week on A Closer Look with the Monitor, Prairie Public's Craig Blumenshine speaks with North Dakota Monitor journalists about their reporting, giving listeners a closer look at major topics in the news, from education and state policy to energy and agriculture topics.
New episodes are published every Friday.
Latest Episodes
North Dakota lawmakers took final steps this week to prepare for a special session to authorize the spending of federal health care money.Monitor reporter Mary Steurer talks to Craig Blumenshine, producer and host of Prairie Public’s Main Street, about why the Rural Health Transformation Program is a big deal for North Dakota. They talk about how the state plans to use the money to help rural communities, and how officials are navigating the program’s tight window for granting funds.Also, Monitor editor Amy Dalrymple previews what the newsroom will be watching next week, and what the public needs to know about how to be engaged in the special session.
North Dakota’s farmers are looking for higher profits but things may get worse before they get better, ag industry experts say. North Dakota Deputy Editor Jeff Beach chats with Craig Blumenshine, producer and host of Prairie Public’s Main Street program, about why farmers may not be set up for success in 2026 and the challenges facing agriculture in North Dakota.Also, North Dakota Monitor Editor Amy Dalrymple gives a brief preview to the state government stories the Monitor is covering next week.