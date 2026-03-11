No Republican statewide office holders in competitive races will be attending the GOP convention

When North Dakota Republicans meet in Minot for their state convention, something will be missing.

No GOP elected state officials who are seeking re-election will be there.

GOP chair Matthew Simon confirmed that to Bismarck reporters, during a convention preview news conference.

"At the end of the day, this isn't about them," Simon told reporters. "This isn't about us, either. This is about the delegates, this is about the future of the party, and about the people who constitute that party. So it's very unfortunate, and I would say shameful, that a decision was made because of personality conflicts, or whatever the case may be, not to attend. But there's an obligation and a duty, that I think is inherent with serving in public life. And part of that is being accessible to your constituents."

Candidates have two paths to get to the November ballot: Either receive a party endorsement at the state convention, or gather signature to get on the primary election ballot.

Many incumbents said their decision not to attend came from what happened two years ago, in Fargo, when there were fights over the seating of delegates from Dickinson, as well as followers of then-independent Congressional candidate Rick Becker being encouraged to intentionally spoil their ballots, denying Julie Fedorchak the nomination. She won the primary.

The convention is scheduled March 28 and 29.