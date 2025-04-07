Hockey fans applaud a new record for Alex Ovechkin

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Yesterday afternoon, Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin made hockey history. Here's the call from the Monumental Sports Network.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

JOE BENINATI: Ovechkin fires - scores.

(CHEERING)

BENINATI: The chasing days are done. Alex Ovechkin is the greatest goal scorer in the history of the NHL.

SHAPIRO: With goal No. 895, Ovechkin broke the National Hockey League's all-time scoring record, previously held by Wayne Gretzky.

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

Caps fans have had 20 seasons to celebrate Alex Ovechkin goals, though there's been extra excitement this year as the record got closer. A few weeks ago, our cohost Scott Detrow spoke to fans before the Capitals played the Philadelphia Flyers at home and found that even Flyers fans like Samuel Corkadel were rooting for Ovechkin to break the record.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST)

SAMUEL CORKADEL: You know, a lot of players don't really last the way he does. He plays a physical kind of game, swings the body around, hasn't had any real serious injuries. He definitely deserves to be where he is.

SAWYER WALSH: I love how he has scored so many goals and is almost the world champion.

SHAPIRO: Sawyer Walsh came in from Virginia to see that game a few weeks ago with her dad, Matt.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST)

MATT WALSH: It's going to be a memorable experience. And I hope she looks back on everything associated with Ovechkin and realizing that she was around to see one of the greatest of all time play in our hometown.

SHAPIRO: The Capitals' play-by-play announcer who called Ovechkin's 895th goal is Joe Beninati. He also called Ovechkin's very first goal for the Caps back in October 2005.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BENINATI: Ovechkin fires - he scores. Alexander Ovechkin, welcome on board.

You knew that this player was explosive, you knew that he was special, but you figured that there would be some time where he would shrink from the pressure. He never did.

SUMMERS: Over nearly two decades, Ovechkin has shown durability to match his talent. Though, at a press conference after yesterday's big game, Ovechkin said he was still taking it all in.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ALEXANDER OVECHKIN: I'm probably going to need a couple more days or maybe a couple of weeks to realize what does it mean to be No.1. But all I can say, I'm very proud.

SHAPIRO: All of those goals are, of course, in service to a different goal. Ovechkin has once again led his team to a playoff berth, and soon he turns his sights to winning a second Stanley Cup.

